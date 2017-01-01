MUMBAI: Asianet Broadband, part of Asianet Satellite Communications, will expand into Tamil Nadu.


Promoted and owned by Rajan Raheja, the multi-system operator (MSO) has a strong presence in Kerala and has been hesitant in moving into other markets in South India.


Hathway Cable & Datacom, which is also promoted by Raheja, recently announced its broadband expansion plans in Tamil Nadu.


Asianet has launched GIGA Fiber 200 in Kozhikode, Kerala. Offered on a new optical fibre network that will cover 45,000 homes in the city at the launch and will be in a ready-to-connect state, it is planned to cover 1 lakh homes across the city and outskirts in phases.


Asianet Satellite Communications Ltd president and COO G Sankaranarayana said, Lightning-fast downloads, simultaneous streaming, plenty of data and very high-speed to ensure a great experience even with multiple users. New areas like virtual reality and telemedicine are all possible today. Possibilities are endless. Kozhikode is just a start and we are going to roll out GIGA fibre across other markets in Kerala too.


With 200 Mbps speed and 200 GB data priced at Rs 999, customers who pay three months rent in advance will get a free-to-use Wi-Fi fibre optic modem.


Asianet Broadband claims to have a subscriber base of close to 2 lakh homes, and SME and corporate customers in 56 towns across Kerala.


