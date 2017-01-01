Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 11:45 AM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 5,267
- Thanks (Given)
- 313
- Thanks (Received)
- 763
- Rep Power
- 91
Asianets broadband biz set to enter Tamil Nadu
MUMBAI: Asianet Broadband, part of Asianet Satellite Communications, will expand into Tamil Nadu.
Promoted and owned by Rajan Raheja, the multi-system operator (MSO) has a strong presence in Kerala and has been hesitant in moving into other markets in South India.
Hathway Cable & Datacom, which is also promoted by Raheja, recently announced its broadband expansion plans in Tamil Nadu.
Asianet has launched GIGA Fiber 200 in Kozhikode, Kerala. Offered on a new optical fibre network that will cover 45,000 homes in the city at the launch and will be in a ready-to-connect state, it is planned to cover 1 lakh homes across the city and outskirts in phases.
Asianet Satellite Communications Ltd president and COO G Sankaranarayana said, Lightning-fast downloads, simultaneous streaming, plenty of data and very high-speed to ensure a great experience even with multiple users. New areas like virtual reality and telemedicine are all possible today. Possibilities are endless. Kozhikode is just a start and we are going to roll out GIGA fibre across other markets in Kerala too.
With 200 Mbps speed and 200 GB data priced at Rs 999, customers who pay three months rent in advance will get a free-to-use Wi-Fi fibre optic modem.
Asianet Broadband claims to have a subscriber base of close to 2 lakh homes, and SME and corporate customers in 56 towns across Kerala.
Source:__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)