Zee Media rebrands India 24×7 as Zee Hindustan, focus to remain rural HSM
MUMBAI: Zee Media Corporation Ltd (ZMCL) has rebranded its free-to-air (FTA) Hindi news channel India 24×7 as Zee Hindustan with effect from 21 May.
The launch of the channel invited tweeting from Essel Group chairman Subhash Chandra. This was the day 91 years back when my great grandfather founded the firm, which is todays Essel, tweeted Essel Group chairman Dr Subhash Chandra.
He added: It is a coincidence that the MOU with Richard also was signed 25 years back on this day to hire a satellite for the first private TV channel Zee.
The broadcaster has roped in Gujarati news channel ABP Asmitas executive editor Brajesh Kumar Singh as the head of Zee Hindustan.
Singh will join Zee Hindustan on 8 June as he will be serving his notice period at ABP Asmita until 7 June.
Zee Medias political editor took charge as the interim editor of India 24×7 following Vasindra Mishras exit.
Like India 24×7, Zee Hindustan continues to focus on the rural Hindi-speaking market (HSM).
The channel is already carried by major DTH platforms like Dish TV, Airtel Digital TV, Tata Sky and DD Freedish besides leading multi-system operators (MSOs) including Hathway Cable & Datacom, DEN Networks, Siti Cable, InCable, Digi Cable, GTPL and Fastway.
This will be the fourth name change for the channel. Prior to being rebranded as India 24×7, the channel was known as Zee Sangam, targeted at Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Zee Sangam was the erstwhile Zee Uttar Pradesh/Uttarakhand before rebranding.
ZMCL recently rebranded Zee Purvaiya as Zee Bihar/Jharkhand. Prior to that, Zee Marudhara was renamed Zee Rajasthan News.
ZMCL has a cluster of news, current affairs and regional news channels, including Zee News, Zee Business, WION, India 24×7, Zee Punjab Haryana Himachal, Zee Madhya Pradesh Chhattisgarh, Zee 24 Taas, 24 Ghanta, Zee Kalinga News, Zee Purvaiya and Zee Rajasthan News.It also includes the newspaper DNA.
ZMCL is also planning to launch a Gujarati and an Urdu news channel.
