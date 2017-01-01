Results 1 to 1 of 1
&TV to revamp programming with new shows in June
MUMBAI: Hindi GEC &TV is set to revamp its programming line-up with the launch of new shows in June, including a mythological series on Krishnas life.
&TV will launch Paramavatar Shri Krishna and a comedy drama in June to beef up its prime-time programming. The channel has a few more shows in the pipeline, which will be released in coming months.
Paramavatar Shri Krishna will launch on 19 June. &TV is also launching a comedy dramaBakula Bua Ka Bhoot in the same month.
Paramavatar Shri Krishna will air every MondayFriday at 8.30 pm. The series will replace the channels existing show Gangaa, whose final episode will be telecast on 2 June.
Produced by Peninsula Pictures, Paramavatar Shri Krishna will showcase various aspects of Krishnas life. Revolving around his birth, the show will tell the story of Krishna and Radha and their profound love. The series will re-create the journey of Krishna on earth and how he teaches a way of life at every step. Lord Vishnu will be seen narrating the many aspects of Krishnas life.
The show will star Vishal Karwal as Lord Vishnu, Nirnay Samadhiya as little Krishna, Gulki Joshi as Devki, Chaitanya Choudhury as Vasudev, Raj Singh as Narad along with Neha Sargam, Gungun Uprari, Sachin Shroff and Romanch Mehta
Apart from Paramavatar Shri Krishna, &TV is also launching a comedy dramaBakula Bua Ka Bhoot. The show will be launched in June, but the exact launch date and time of airing of the show are yet to be revealed.
Bakula Bua Ka Bhoot is produced by JD Majethia under the banner of Hats off Productions and is written by Aatish Kapadia. The show will feature popular television actors Sarita Joshi, Apara Mehta, Deepak Parekh, Amit Soni, Dheeraj Rai, Tulika Patel, Ragini Rishi and Muskan Bamne.
The story tells of a dominating and perfectionist woman named Bakula (Joshi). She is the sole decision-maker in her family. Due to an incident, Bakula is stuck between heaven and hell, and thus begins her journey from the other side.
