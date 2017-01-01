Results 1 to 1 of 1
ZEE KALAK started testing from Intelsat20@68.5°E...
ZEE KALAK is now testing from IS20.. looks like a Gujarati Channel...
* Updated *
----------------------------------------
1) ZEE KALAK (ZEE NETWORK) 4163, H, 7500 8PSK Channel Name("ZEE BIHAR JHARKHAND"=>"ZEE KALAK")Type(Scrambled=>FTA)Number of ECM pids(1=>0)
