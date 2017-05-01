Results 1 to 1 of 1
Broadband subs grew 5.82% to 276.52 mn in March
MUMBAI: The number of broadband subscribers increased 5.82% to 276.52 million at the end of March 2017 from 261.31 million at the end of February 2017, as per reports received from service providers by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).
Top five service providers constituted 87.48% market share of the total broadband subscribers at the end of March 2017. These service providers were Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (108.68 million), Bharti Airtel (49.13 million), Vodafone (37.72 million), Idea Cellular (24.70 million) and BSNL (21.67 million).
The top five wired broadband service providers were BSNL (9.98 million), Bharti Airtel (2.08 million), Atria Convergence Technologies (1.17 million), MTNL (1.01 million) and You Broadband (0.62 million).
The top five wireless broadband service providers were Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (108.68 million), Bharti Airtel (47.04 million), Vodafone (37.71 million), Idea Cellular (24.70 million) and Reliance Communications (14.01 million).
