Thread: Hindi Medium - Movie review
Hindi Medium - Movie review
MUMBAI: Hindi Medium is meant to be a satire on the education system as it has evolved in India lately. Just about every institution likes to add the word International to its name and claim to be affiliated to a system of education somewhere in the West.
It is a take on the money versus schooling and the snob value added to education.
Publications have taken to ranking educational institutions and many swear by these rankings. And, just about every family on the top of the social ladder in Delhi, where the story is based, wants its ward to get into the number one in ranking; the rest would be a compromise and a blot on their status during society parties.
Saba Qamar is one such mother who wants her daughter to go to Delhi Grammar School, ranked number one.
The characters of Irrfan Khan and Saba are an old Delhi, Chandni Chowk, couple, married after a phase of teenage courting. The couple have a daughter. Irrfan, a ladies tailors son, has grown up to be a millionaire now owning a huge womens high-end dress showroom.
Along with that, he also possesses the gift of gab. His customers, mostly women and into buying wedding trousseaus, usually go away having bought more than they planned to.
While, Irrfan, a dropout and has no English, Saba, a graduate, is fluent. Irrfan and Sabas love is intact but Saba has just one ambition which is to get her daughter into Delhis number one school.
To this end, the process starts when Saba convinces Irrfan to shift to a posh Delhi locality, Vasant Vihar, because Chandni Chowk is downmarket and schools number one to five would not admit a child from this area. Some schools also have rules about admitting new students only if they are wards of ex-students or those belonging to vicinity.
Having moved, Saba now tries to fit in to the new neighbourhood. She pretends to be in with the rich neighbours but Irrfans way of life is a pure giveaway of his old Delhi ways. They are soon told that being rich is not the only criteria, being suave and savvy is also important. The neighbours kids would not play with Sabas daughter because she speaks Hindi, not English!
Saba tries a number of ways but when everything fails, Irrfan is informed of the 25% RTE (Right To Education) quota meant for the poor as per the law set by the authorities. On Sabas insistence, Irrfan applies. What ensues thereafter is another story altogether.
To prove that theirs is a poor family, Irrfan and Saba shift to a typical Delhi jhuggi jhopdi basti. That is because the school authorities plan to visit and verify the poor applicants. Here, in poor basti, the film takes a detour, going into the equation between selfish rich and the sacrificing poor. Irrfans neighbour, Deepak Dobrail, has also applied for his sons admission under RTE and what ensues is pure 1960s drama of pure heart versus evil heart.
So far riding on subtle humour and human bondage, the film unfortunately decides to conclude on preaching. This costs about 20 extra minutes to finish. Its 133 minute duration starts feeling like 180. The climax is way too predictable. Which means, once again, that the editors have little say nowadays. Music plays to no effect. Dialogue is simple and witty. Sabas takiya kalaam about her daughter ending up as a drug addict is fun.
This is an Irrfan vehicle but the one who excels is Deepak Dobriyal in an author-backed role. Saba, as an obsessed wife and mother, follows next. Irrfan remains his usual competent self.
Hindi Medium has had a weak opening. The film has been exempted from paying entertainment tax in Gujarat and Maharashtra and some more states may follow suit. With a good word of mouth, the film should pick over the weekend.
Producers: Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dinesh Vijan.
Director: Saket Chaudhary.
Cast: Irrfan Khan, Saba Qamar, Deepak Dobriyal.
