Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 07:29 AM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 5,257
- Thanks (Given)
- 312
- Thanks (Received)
- 763
- Rep Power
- 91
&pictures to premiere The BFG in Hindi on 20 May
MUMBAI: Hindi movie channel &pictures is all set to premiere The BFG in Hindi on 20 May at 12 noon. The premiere will drop curtains on the on-going Summer Holiday Film Festival.
Directed and co-produced by three time Academy Award-winning director Steven Spielberg, the film is based on the novel of the same name, written by Roald Dahl. A Walt Disney Pictures production, it captures the beautiful relationship between its two protagonists, which is nothing short of a fairy-tale.
The BFG begins with Sophie, a 7-year-old orphan suffering from insomnia. One day, while reading through the night, she sees a giant outside her room who takes her away to the Giant Country. From escaping deadly encounters to reaching the Dream World with the giant, she finds a friend in him and names him- BFG, the Big Friendly Giant. When the man-eating giants barge into BFGs house looking for Sophie, a chase game begins, forming the crux of the story.
Source:__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)