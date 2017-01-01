Results 1 to 1 of 1
Sony Le PLEX HD to premiere Legend on 21 May
MUMBAI: Sony LE PLEX HD is all set to revisit the era of dramatic crimes, thrilling encounters and intense action with the television premiere of Legend a true story based on the life of the notorious twin gangsters Kray Brothers, on 21 May at 1 pm and 9 pm.
Movie lovers can also treat themselves to this crime thriller at the Raasta Cafe, in Mumbai and Delhi, where a special screening will be held for the film this Sunday at 1 pm.
Visitors will get to choose from a special menu inspired by the restaurant the twin Kray brothers frequented in London. So binge on a scrumptious meal as you grab yourself a seat for the special screening of Legend on Sunday.
Directed by Academy Award winning screenwriter Brian Helgeland, Legend stars Tom Hardy in a double role. Backed by overwhelming performances, this film was chosen by Cannes Film Festival to compete for the Palme dOr the highest honour at the Cannes Film Festival.
