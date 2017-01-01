Results 1 to 1 of 1
Zee Cafe to premiere House of Cards Season 5 on 3 June
MUMBAI: English entertainment channel Zee Café will premiere House of Cards Season 5 on 3 June at 5 pm. The Emmy and Golden Globe-winning political drama will premiere on Zee Café with a season 5 weekend marathon, giving fans a perfect opportunity to binge watch the entire series at ago.
Crafting fake narratives and throwing away long-time allies are all part of the game for the Underwoods. Their thirst for power is unquenchable. After the roaring success of the first four seasons, in the new season the homemade terror will take over the world and viewers will witness more conniving drama and backroom deals that will have them on the edge of their seats.
Award winning actors Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright will be seen this season not just as husband and wife but also as running mates campaigning together for the upcoming US Presidential elections which will add an interesting new dynamic to their relationship.
Executive producer of the show Melissa James Gibson said, They are a couple of survivors and power is the Underwoods religion. Thats something the show has been building towards for quite some time now. Francis wasnt elected president, so this is the real test: What is the will of the people, and can he work his Machiavellian magic on them?
