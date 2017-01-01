Results 1 to 1 of 1
WhatsApp for Android now lets you pin chats, but do we really need the feature?
WhatsApp has been lately making a lot of changes to its interface. The Facebook-owned instant messaging platform has earlier this month hinted that they will be adding the Pinned chat feature to its app. Right on the cue, the company has now made the feature live. The new feature makes it easier for people to simply pin their most preferred chats on top of the messages. However, please note that the new feature is, as of now only available for Android users. WhatsApp has not yet talked about rolling it out for iOS users.
With pinned chats, you never have to worry about scrolling through the long list of conversations to text your family members or your best friend. Users can now pin up to three of the most important group or individual chats to the top of their chat list for easy access simply tap and hold a chat, and then tap the pin icon at the top of your screen, the company mentioned in a press note.
The new feature is hassle free and very simple to use. With the new feature, all you need to do is pin your preferred conversations right on top all other WhatsApp chats. WhatsApp, at present, allows users to pin up to three conversations only. Once you have pinned a conversation in WhatsApp, it will come right on top.
How to pin your conversations?
