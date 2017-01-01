Results 1 to 1 of 1
Flipkart, Idea Cellular come together to offer special data plans on select 4G smartphones
Idea Cellular and Flipkart have come together for an interesting deal. The two have partnered to offer some of the best selling 4G smartphones with some exclusive deals from Ideas network. Idea prepaid users who upgrade to 4G smartphones will be eligible for special recharges of Rs 356 and Rs 191 that will come with extra data benefits. These special recharges, will be in addition to discounts or cash back offers on a select range of smartphones on Flipkart.
Under this offer, Idea customers who recharge with Rs 356 will get 30GB of 4G data with no daily data limit, and unlimited local and national voice calling on the 4G smartphones purchased from Flipkart. On the other hand, on recharge of Rs 191, Idea customers will get 10GB of data with no daily limit. The offer is applicable for both new and old Idea cellular subscribers.
Idea and Flipkart have partnered to enable more Indians get online and use mobile internet on 4G smartphones. Through this association, Idea gets access to savvy online customers with heavy data usage. Our offering of 30 GB will be available for customers to use the internet at will, without having to worry about running out of their daily quota, in addition to unlimited calling benefits, Sashi Shankar, Chief Marketing Officer, Idea Cellular said.
Idea revealed that these deals will be available on a range of 4G smartphone from various vendors such as Lenovo, Micromax, Motorola, and Panasonic, priced in the range of Rs 4,000 to Rs 25,000. Some of these smartphones include Alcatel Idol 4, Samsung On series, and Moto E3.
Being the market leader in Smartphones Sales, it is Flipkarts constant endeavor to provide our customers with the best smartphone purchase & usage experience. The data offers on Flipkart from Idea is another step in this direction, and a win-win proposition for all Our customers get access to better data plans and Idea gets access to our large base of evolved smartphone data users, Ayyappan, Senior Director of Mobiles, Flipkart said.
