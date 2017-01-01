Results 1 to 1 of 1
BSNL to launch exclusive mobile wallet to its customers in association with MobiKwik
After signing an MoU with social networking giant Facebook for its Express WiFi project, BSNL has just signed another business deal with Indian mobile wallet platform MobiKwik.
As per the latest information, MobiKwik will develop a new mobile wallet app exclusive for BSNL customers. The new wallet will facilitate hassle free payment of BSNL postpaid bills and prepaid recharges.
The wallet will be developed, operated and issued by MobiKwik and distributed and marketed by BSNL. Under the MoU, MobiKwik will enable digital sale of BSNL SIM cards through its app and website and pan-India physical sale through the company's vast army of 8000 feet-on-street (FOS) professionals and a large network of 250,000 offline retailers.
