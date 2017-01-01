Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 09:30 AM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 5,240
- Thanks (Given)
- 312
- Thanks (Received)
- 763
- Rep Power
- 91
News18 India to launch special programming on Narendra Modi govts 3 years
MUMBAI: Hindi news channel News18 India is launching a special weekend programming from 20-28 May to commemorate the three years of Narendra Modi-led BJP government.
Titled Narendra Bahubali 3, the special programming will comprise 17 half-hour shows which will highlight the various achievements and impact of the many initiatives undertaken by the BJP government in the last three years.
The programming will consist of special shows and exclusive interactions with key BJP ministers on various policies of the government, a show on 36 big decisions taken in 36 months and even a show on those near and dear to the PM.
News18 India will telecast a special show on the people whom PM Modi has spoken about in his Mann Ki Baat. The channel will also rope in BJPs top ministers for their popular satirical show Lapete Mein Netaji.
Programming from 20th May- 28th May on weekends:
*2 Episodes of Lapete Mein Netaji on 3 years of Modi Govt of 1 hour each
*A special 1-hour show on people featuring in Mann Ki Baat by PM Modi
*A special 1-hour show on Modi The Poet based on his newly launched book
*Modi Ka Ashwamed, a special 1 hour on Modis big political wins
*Modi Ka Parivar, a special 1 Hour on those near & dear to the PM 36 Mahine,
*36 Phaisle, a show on 36 decisions in the last 36 months by PM Modi
Source:__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)