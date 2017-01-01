MUMBAI: Hindi news channel News18 India is launching a special weekend programming from 20-28 May to commemorate the three years of Narendra Modi-led BJP government.


Titled Narendra Bahubali 3, the special programming will comprise 17 half-hour shows which will highlight the various achievements and impact of the many initiatives undertaken by the BJP government in the last three years.


The programming will consist of special shows and exclusive interactions with key BJP ministers on various policies of the government, a show on 36 big decisions taken in 36 months and even a show on those near and dear to the PM.


News18 India will telecast a special show on the people whom PM Modi has spoken about in his Mann Ki Baat. The channel will also rope in BJPs top ministers for their popular satirical show Lapete Mein Netaji.


Programming from 20th May- 28th May on weekends:


*2 Episodes of Lapete Mein Netaji on 3 years of Modi Govt of 1 hour each
*A special 1-hour show on people featuring in Mann Ki Baat by PM Modi
*A special 1-hour show on Modi  The Poet based on his newly launched book
*Modi Ka Ashwamed, a special 1 hour on Modis big political wins
*Modi Ka Parivar, a special 1 Hour on those near & dear to the PM 36 Mahine,
*36 Phaisle, a show on 36 decisions in the last 36 months by PM Modi


