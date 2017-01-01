Results 1 to 1 of 1
Thread: Airtel offers up to 100% more data benefits on wireline broadband plans ahead of JioFiber launch
Airtel offers up to 100% more data benefits on wireline broadband plans ahead of JioFiber launch
NEW DELHI: Bharti Airtel, India's leading wireless telco said that it has refreshed broadband plans that now offers up to 100% more high speed data benefits within the same monthly rentals. It said that plans will serve the exploding demand for high speed data in todays digital homes and drive the adoption of superfast broadband in the country.
For instance, the Rs.899 plan in Delhi now offers 60 GB high speed data compared to 30 GB earlier, while the Rs.1099 plan will now offer 90 GB of high speed data compared to 50 GB earlier. Similarly, the Rs 1299 plan now offers 125 GB compared to 75 GB and the Rs.1499 plan offers 160 GB compared to 100 GB. Similar large increments in data benefits have been effected at every price point in every city with unlimited calling to any network available across all plans.
The moves comes at a time when Airtel's rival Reliance Jio is rolling our its JioFiber Preview offer for the new free broadband service dubbed as JioFiber in select areas of Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Ahmedabad, Jamnagar, Surat and Vadodara. JioFiber will offer at least 100 mbps (megabits per second) data speed. According to some previous reports, the service will commercially hit the market in June this year.
Airtel said that existing customers will be upgraded to the new benefits automatically within the current bill cycle while new customers can choose from a host of plans that offer great value backed by best-in-class high speed broadband experience. Customers can check their data balance on My Airtel app
Recently, the company rolled out Airtel Surprises and myHome Rewards that offered free additional data benefits to customers.
Our new plans are aimed at putting India onto the digital superhighway and complement our superfast broadband offerings like V-Fiber. At Airtel, our mission is to enable a superior digital experience and offer great value to our customers. Our customers can now add to their online experience with exciting speeds backed by unmatched service reliability. We believe these new plans will also drive the adoption of high speed broadband in the country," Hemanth Kumar Guruswamy, CEO Homes, Bharti Airtel (India) said in a statement.
The telco said that in-home high speed data consumption in India is increasing exponentially with customers looking to stream HD/4K content, download heavy file across a variety of connected devices like smartphones, tablets, Smart TVs, Internet TV solutions, and security solutions among others.
Fixed broadband (Wi-Fi) continues to be the preferred mode of high speed data delivery given its consistent speeds and in the near future will also enable the IoT play for homes with connected appliances and much more.
To serve this growing demand and enable a seamless high speed data experience in a multi-device environment,
Airtel recently introduced V-Fiber that delivers consistently superfast broadband speeds of up to 100 Mbps to homes.
