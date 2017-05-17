Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 10:23 AM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 5,233
- Thanks (Given)
- 312
- Thanks (Received)
- 763
- Rep Power
- 91
World Telecom Day: BSNL offers unlimited data for 3 days to existing & new users
NEW DELHI: State-run telecom operator BSNL said it is offering unlimited data for three days to existing and new customers that have recharged their numbers with STV-333 or Triple ACE pack. It said that free data is being offered to mark the World Telecom Day on May 17, 2017.
The STV 333 ie Triple ACE offer already provides gives Unlimited Data with 3GB data/day as fair usage policy (FUP) for 90 days. In order to provide data as per ITU theme BSNL has decided to provide truly unlimited Data for 3 days to existing/new customers of STV-333 from May 17 to May 19, 2017 under prepaid mobile service.
"The public sector telecom company BSNL has introduced Promotional offer for prepaid mobile service on the occasion of World Telecommunication and Information Society day on 17th May, 2017 under the theme "Big Data for Big Impact," the telco said in a statement.
The telco recently increased the data quotient for its broadband users across the country, from May 1 onwards. It had said that these upgrades will come without any added costs for all existing and new subscribers across India who have data plans (Fixed Monthly Charges) of 675 and above.
Source:__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)