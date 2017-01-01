Results 1 to 1 of 1
Living Foodz to introduce food truck reality show Femme Foodies
MUMBAI: Food and lifestyle channel Living Foodz is introducing a food truck reality TV show, Femme Foodies, starting 22 May.
Conceptualised in-house, the original series is based on the unique concept of Gourmet on wheels. The show will air every Monday to Thursday at 8 pm.
Set in picturesque locales in Goa, the show will see 10 contestants, armed with culinary skills and panache, compete for the ultimate grand prizea premium, state-of-the-art food truck. The contestants will be seen competing in heart-racing challenges and cookoffs and will be judged by Celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar.
Restaurant chain SodaBottleOpenerWalas chef manager Anahita Dhondy, and food and wine consultant Chef Shagun Mehra will join Ranveer on the judges panel for the first time on Living Foodz. The three judges will evaluate the contestants on the parameters of vision, expression and technique. Femme Foodies is set to elevate and redefine the food popularly associated with food trucks.
The food truck trend became popular across Australia, Belgium, Canada, France and Mexico, evolving itself to include gourmet food. Food trucks have also gained popularity in Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad Bangalore and Ahmedabad, which has a dedicated food truck park.
Commenting on the distinctive format of the show, Living Foodz business head Amit Nair said, Living Foodz is focused on offering original and innovative shows that centre around the evolving trends in the food and lifestyle space. Our latest offering Femme Foodies is a first-of-its-kind show and is a key milestone for our channel. It presents a unique spin around the dishes associated with food trucks. We are excited to introduce two fresh faces on our channel, Chef Shagun and Anahita, who will join Chef Ranveer as a judge.
Living Foodz created a fun-filled music video featuring the contestants. Titled Drive your passion, the song features Neha Bhasin, Bianca Gomes and is composed by Clinton Cerejo. The music video has received over 1.6 million views so far within a week of its launch.
Femme Foodies is presented by Bertolli, with Suzuki Lets as the riding on partner.
