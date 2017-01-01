Results 1 to 1 of 1
Beware of the fake WhatsApp URL that claims to change color theme, its an adware
Of late, if you have received text messages from your friends which direct you to visit WhatsApps website, remember not to fall for it. The link could potentially harm your device as it has been identified as an adware circulating across the internet. The web link spread in the message takes you to шһатѕарр.com instead of the official WhatsApp web portal.
Apparently, the web link attracts users offering them to install WhatsApp in differently themed color. The URLs шһатѕарр.com and whatsapp.com look the same, might as well look the same but they are different from each other. Once you visit the faux link, youre asked to share the website with your other contacts in the list for verification. Upon this, the contact you share the link with receives a message that says, I love the new color for WhatsApp and asks them to follow the link to do the same.
Falling prey to this, you will be verified. Next, comes another message saying that the different color options on Whatsapp are only available on the web version of it. Thus its requires you to be on a desktop and install a Chrome extension which is named as BlackWhats. Do not install the extension, if you do not want to put your system at any risk.
This was first spotted by a Reddit user account u/yuexist. TheNextWeb reported the malicious Chrome extension to Google which has now removed it from the Chrome app store. Though halted as of now, one should be careful while opening web link received in messaging app as well as email. We all are aware of the Wannacry ransomware that has put a large number of computer systems at risk all around the globe over the last weekend.
Bottomline: Do not open any suspicious links, file, download attachments or emails received from unknown sources. Always double check before following a web URL.
