Jharkhand to get DD channel, DD Bihar to show Ranchi feed till then
NEW DELHI: A separate 24x7 Doordarshan channel is being launched shortly for Jharkhand, the information & broadcasting minister M Venkaiah Naidu has said.
The Government is putting up a vision document for the Jharkhand channel for the people of the state and the proposal was included in the three years Action Plan of DD.
However till the launch of the channel, DD Ranchi programmes would be telecast on DD Bihar. Jharkhand related programmes would be provided a special window in already available 24x7 satellite channel -- DD Bihar.
The Minister was speaking at a review meeting of the programs & initiatives of Ministry held at Ranchi, Jharkhand today. Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das was also present during the review meeting.
While giving an overview of issues discussed during the review meeting, Naidu said the Jharkhand Government has been requested to provide a dedicated power supply through separate feeders to All India Radio & Doordarshan Stations in the state. He mentioned that action was being taken to cover all shadow areas of Koderma region by December 2018, to ensure 100% coverage of all geographic regions in the state by DD & AIR.
Naidu also complimented the state government for receiving the Special Mention Award in the Most Film Friendly State Award category at the 64th National Film Awards. He said that such appreciation would encourage state government to establish the profile of the state as the best filming destination.
