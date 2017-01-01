Results 1 to 1 of 1
Fox Life to show new season of Great Escape from June
MUMBAI: Fox Life is all set to kick-start a fresh new season of its successful franchisee Great Escape. The show will premiere in June.
The new season will see the actor duo and childhood friends embark on a road trip of a lifetime through picturesque Himalayan valleys and lesser known towns and villages. This season promises to be an exciting journey celebrating friendship, pranks, adventure of the unseen, unexpected with buddies Kunal Kapoor and Cyrus Sahukar.
The show will explore the heart of Himalayas, with the boys starting their journey in Dharamshala, travelling all the way to picturesque Kaza in Spiti. They will discover lesser known gems of Himachal Pradesh such as Andretta, Rampur, Rakcham Valley and many more quaint locations on their trip.
Fox Lifes Great Escape with Cyrus and Kunal will bring out the candid, never-seen before side of the duo as they set out on this amazing journey to further their friendship, discover new routes and challenge their limits. From cliff jumping to trying their hand at cooking native delicacies to jamming to old classics with local musicians the show promises to be a thrilling roller-coaster ride.
