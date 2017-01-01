Results 1 to 1 of 1
Star World to air Strike Back from 22 May
MUMBAI: Star World and Star World HD will air seasons 1-4 of Strike Back from 22 May. The series will air at 9 pm, every Monday to Friday.
An action-drama series based on the book by author Chris Ryan, Strike Back focuses on two members of a top-secret anti-terrorist organisation known as Section 20: Michael Stonebridge, a British sergeant in Section 20s anti-terrorist team, and Damian Scott, a disgraced American Delta Forces operative.
The show follows Stonebridge and Scott as they criss-cross the globe on the trail of a deadly international terrorist named Latif, who is planning a major attack involving a cache of weapons of mass destruction that could have global repercussions.
Sexy, suspenseful and action-packed, the series is set in exotic locations and has an abundance of twists and turns, as the two protagonists venture into New Delhi, Cape Town, Darfur and beyond to thwart terrorists intent on bringing anarchy and destruction.
Michael Stonebridge and Damian Scott fight, escape and bring down terrorists by keeping calm and striking back.
