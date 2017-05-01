Results 1 to 1 of 1
Xiaomi Mi Router 3C launched in India for Rs 1,199: Specifications, features and first impressions
Xiaomi Mi Router 3C launched in India for Rs 1,199: Specifications, features and first impressions
Along with the entry-level Redmi 4, Xiaomi also launched its Mi Wi-Fi router 3C in India. Priced at Rs 1,199, it is a simple router with smart functionality that lets you control it using the Mi Wi-Fi app that can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. The router will go on sale starting May 20 on Mi.com/in and can be purchased exclusively from Mi Home store in Bengaluru.
Running on 2.4GHz single frequency, one of the key highlights of the Mi Wi-Fi router 3C is that it is equipped with four outer antennas. Xiaomi says that the antennas ensure fast, optimized and more stable connection, even from long distances. With support for IEEE 802.11n protocol, the router can offer maximum speeds of up to 300Mbps.
The Mi Wi-Fi Router 3C is powered by MediaTeks MT7628N chipset, paired with 64MB of RAM (DDR2), and 16MB of onboard storage. Xiaomi claims that you can connect up to 24 devices with the router at once, and up to 64 IoT devices, such as the Mi Smart camera, Mi Air Purifier, Mi Water Purifier and much more. While most of these products arent available in India, except for Mi Air Purifier, the ability to connect with so many devices is something that you cant do with other routers.
Xiaomi Mi Router 3C design and build
Made from hard plastic and offered in white color option, the 3C router features a neat and clean design. The router is sleek and extremely lightweight. On the front, you have a tiny LED light to show the connection status it glows orange when not connected, and glows blue when everything is working fine.
At the back, you have four antennas for Wi-Fi signal, a power input port and one LAN input port for your existing internet connection. You also get two LAN output ports to connect to your PC and other devices that only have Ethernet connectivity, and a reset button to wipe it clean. Unlike other routers, there is no power button on the Wi-Fi Router 3C.
Xiaomi Mi Router 3C initial setup
The initial setup process is simple. You need to download the Mi Wi-Fi app from Apples App Store or Googles Play Store. Just turn on the router, connect the LAN cable and on your smartphone, open the Mi Wi-Fi app. Next, login with your Mi account and it will show you the paired and unpaired Mi Routers on the network. Tap on the Mi Router to pair, and once connected with the internet and your Mi Account, you can then go and change the SSID and password.
Xiaomi Mi Wi-Fi app
The Mi Wi-Fi app has a very neat and clean interface. The home screen has a list of all the devices that are connected to the Mi Wi-Fi Router 3C. The next tab has all the plugins where you can update the router firmware, add firewall and block suspicious devices and more.
The app also lets you boost the Wi-Fi range, add QoS (Quality of Service) parameters, such as limiting the bandwidth for each connected device, restrict access to particular sites and more. There is also a Guest Mode option where you can create a separate SSID and give limited access to guests coming at your place.
Xiaomi Mi Router 3C performance
In terms of performance, I did not encounter any issues with the Mi Wi-Fi Router 3C. I had my MacBook Air and a couple of smartphones connected to the router all the time. Even when using for over three hours, there was only once when the network briefly got disconnected for a minute, but was quickly back up.
I even asked a few of my colleagues to connect their smartphones and laptops to the routers Wi-Fi network. Even with about seven devices connected at once, I did not notice any speed drops. However, surprisingly, two of my colleagues faced issues with reduced speeds by almost half to that what I was getting.
The website restriction worked well, with the user not being able to access the blocked sites. However, once you add a website to block list, the changes dont take effect instantly. You have to restart or disconnect and then reconnect, but it does work. You can also get notification every time a device is connected to the Wi-Fi network.
Initial impressions
Sure, for its price range, the Mi Router 3C offers more features than its competitors. Its sleek, affordable and offers more features than any other router in its price range. The ability to control the router settings right from your smartphone, add and reject users, control the access to websites and more are a few things that make the Mi Router 3C an attractive option. For its price range, its definitively worth considering.
