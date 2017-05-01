Results 1 to 1 of 1
Huawei Y7 launched with Snapdragon 435 and 4,000 mAh battery
After unveiling Huawei Y3 2017 just yesterday, the Chinese device maker has now unveiled entry-level Huawei Y7 smartphone. The smartphone is now listed on Huawei's official website, however, there is no information on its price and availability. The device comes in three different colours- Grey, Prestige Gold and Silver.
As per website listing, the Huawei Y7 features a 5.5-inch HD IPS display with a resolution of 720x1280 pixel. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor clocked at 1.4 GHz along with Adreno 505 GPU. The device has 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 128GB via microSD card. The smartphone runs on Android 7.0 Nougat with EMUI 5.1 on top of it. There is also a fingerprint sensor sits just beneath the primary camera found on the rear panel.
On the camera front, the Huawei Y7 sports a 12-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, with 1.25 μm pixel sensor and Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF) and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats. The smartphone gets it strength from a massive 4000mAh battery which claims to offer 20 hours of video playback or up to 15 hours of internet browsing. Besides, the smartphone offers 4G LTE, Wi-Fi (802.11b/g/n), Bluetooth 4.1, GPS/AGPS/Glonass, a microUSB port, Proximity sensor, Digital Compass, Gravity and Ambient light sensor. The handset measures 153.6 x 76.4 x 8.35mm and weighs 165 grammes.
