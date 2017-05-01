Results 1 to 1 of 1
Samsung Z4 smartphone with Tizen OS launched in India
Samsung has today launched Samsung Z4 with Tizen OS in India. The smartphone is priced at Rs 5,790 and it will be available from offline retail stores starting 19th May. The Samsung Z4 comes in two colour options - Black and Gold.
The Samsung Z4 will now be the fourth member in the Z series, after Samsung Z1, Z2 and Z3. For those who don't know, Tizen OS is Samsung's own mobile operating system and for the Z4 we have Tizen 3.0 OS.
The Samsung Z4 comes with a wide range of quick features, which offer fast and easy access to frequently used functions. Using different combinations of physical buttons or swiping the screen, users can create shortcuts to launch convenient features including Quick Talk, Quick Torch, Quick Launch of the camera or Quick Switch without returning to the home screen. For example, Quick Talk will launch a set of shortcuts localised by region, such as Alarm, Call, or Music, simply through voice activated commands.
Coming to the specifications, Tizen Z4 has a 5-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel front camera as well. There is a dual LED flash and LED flash at the rear and front panel respectively. It has a 1 GB of RAM, 1.5 Ghz quad-core processor, 8GB of inbuilt storage and an expandable storage slot that can hold a micro SD card of up to 128 GB. The phone has OTG support as well. This smartphone has a 4.5-inch display that has WVGA (800x480 pixels) resolution with 2.5D curved glass.
Besides, the Samsung Z4 has a 2050 mAh battery that claims to offer up to 8 hours of 4G browsing. Like other Samsung phones, the Z4 also has Ultra Power Saving mode and comes with S Bike mode. The connectivity features include 4G LTE, VoLTE, and VoWiFi, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS and micro USB. The handset measures 132.9 x 69.2 x 10.3 mm and weighs 143 g.
