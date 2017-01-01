Results 1 to 1 of 1
Star India to shut down 3 English channels from 15 June
MUMBAI: Star India is shutting down its three English-language channels, FX, FX HD and Star Movies Action, with effect from 15 June.
The three channels will not be available to viewers across all addressable platforms 30 days from the date of notice. The public notice was issued by the broadcaster on 15 May.
FX, which is an edgy English entertainment channel, was launched in September 2012 while its HD version FX HD was launched on 23 September 2015. Star Movies Action, which has been positioned as an English action movie channel, was launched in November 2014 to cater to action movie buffs.
Star was building FX as a challenger to Sony Pictures Networks Indias English entertainment channel AXN, while Star Movies Action was positioned as the default destination for action movies.
Incidentally, Star Movies Action was launched after shutting down Fox Action Movies. In April 2015, the company had shut Fox Crime to launch Star Movies Select HD in its place.
It is pertinent to note that FX was at No. 2 in the English entertainment genre ahead of its elder sibling Star World in Week 18 of BARC ratings data.
Star Movies Action, on the other hand, is lagging behind in the English movie genre despite action movies playing a big role in the programming strategy of the channels.
Currently, Star has nine channels in the English entertainment and movie genres. Five of the nine channels are in high definition (HD).
The closure of FX and Star Movies Action will leave the network with two SD channels, Star World and Star Movies, in the English entertainment genre.
Apart from the HD versions of Star World and Star Movies, the network has two more differentiated HD channels in the English entertainment genre, namely Star World Premiere HD and Star Movies Select HD.
Targeted at upscale and discerning audiences, Star World Premiere HD airs the latest seasons close to their US airing while Star Movies Select HDs proposition is to air critically acclaimed movies 365 days a year.
