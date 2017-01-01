Results 1 to 1 of 1
FYI TV18 to air Seven Year Switch 2 at 9 pm
MUMBAI: FYI TV18 is bringing back the second season of Seven Year Switch.
The show will air from 15 May, at 9 pm.
Seven Year Switch aims at rekindling the lost magic of married couples, bringing back the love and warmth in their relationships. The 10-episode show is based on the innovative switch therapy comprising four couples whose relationships are in turmoil.
As a part of this social experiment, each partner lives with a stranger for two weeks to help determine if different traits and characteristics in a companion could help strengthen their marriage. Two relationship experts, Charles J Orlando and Dr Jessica Griffin, guide the couples through the process as they adjust to living with an experimental spouse.
Seven Year Switch is a test of endurance for the participating couples. At the end of the experiment, each couple decides to either part ways or reaffirm their commitment and renew their vows.
