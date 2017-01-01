Results 1 to 1 of 1
Bharti Airtel bundles DTH with broadband in new myHome pack
MUMBAI: To take on Reliance Jios broadband service JioFibre, Bharti Airtel has unveiled a new promotional offer that bundles its broadband and direct-to-home (DTH) services in a package.
The new promotional offer myHome gives its users 5GB of additional data every month for each postpaid connection and digital TV service that users link to their Airtel broadband connection.
The offer is currently active on the My Airtel app and can be grabbed by all users having a broadband connection and a postpaid or an Airtel Digital TV DTH service. The myHome offer is available for individual users who have subscribed to Airtels services before 1 July 2016.
The offer comes with a cap on the number of connections that can be bundled by a consumer. A user can bundle up to 25 postpaid connections and 25 DTH connections with the broadband service, which essentially amounts to 250GB of additional broadband data per month.
The offer comes in the wake of Reliance Jios announcement that it is testing its fibrenet broadband service JioFibre in five major citiesDelhi, Mumbai, Jamnagar, Pune and Chennai. The official launch date for the service is yet to be announced.
