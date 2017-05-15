Results 1 to 1 of 1
DD may seek mythological serial producers at 'premium,' plan to revive Ramayans under
MUMBAI: With the direction of the ministry of information and broadcasting ministry for concentrating on quality programmes as reconfirmed by union minister Venkaiah Naidu in Chennai, Prasar Bharati seems to have fastened its belt.
Pubcaster Doordarshan, with the aim increasing its TRPs (television rating points) has decided to telecast golden oldies -- Mahabharat and Ramayan kind of mega serials. These mega-serials were not telecast in the past several years.
By airing mega serials based on Indian mythology, Prasar Bharati hopes that Doordarshan may gain significant revenue as there is a ready market for such serials which had been money-spinners for Doordarshan. Although a number of private television channels had been trying to follow the Doordarshan formula of telecasting serials based on Indian mythology, they had been unable to generate the kind of following that the pubcaster had had.
The national broadcaster may to seek proposals for production of serials based on Indian mythological themes, sources said. Prasar Bharati board meanwhile is planning to increase the commissioning fees of serials. Because, sources said, under the prevailing rates, attracting big production houses for developing content for mega serials is remote.
Owing to the tremendous popularity of the mega serials on Doordarshan, a number of actors such as Arvind Trivedi, Deepika Chikliya and Nitish Bharadwaj were voted to power by the electorate.
