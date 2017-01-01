Results 1 to 1 of 1
ALT Balaji to soon launch 32 new shows
MUMBAI: ALT Balaji, the OTT platform of Balaji Telefilms, is gearing up to launch 32 new shows in various Indian languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati and Punjabi.
Some of these shows are Maya Thirrai, Ragini MMS 2.2, Dhimaner Dinkaal, [XXXXX], Selfiewali PM, Judaai, Punchbeat, Bose, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai, Broken, Kapoors, Four Play, Girlgiri, Bandhan, Home, Vanity Fair, CyberSquad, Mehrunisa, Cover Girl, EK Bhoot, The Mirza Girls, Dysfunctional, Mafia, Mangalyaan and Kali.
The shows span genres such as comedy, drama, thriller, horror and biography.
ALT Balaji will release new shows every fortnight for its viewers to binge-watch. The content is created by some of the best talent of the Indian entertainment industry, including critically acclaimed directors and actors. These artists include Nagesh Kukunoor, Juhi Chawla, Nimrat Kaur, Rajkumar Rao, Hansal Mehta, Sakshi Tanwar, Ram Kapoor, Atul Kulkarni, Sameer Soni, Yudhishtar Urs, Dipannita Sharma Atwal and more.
Since its launch on 16 April, ALT Balaji has recorded 100 million minutes of watch time. The platform has registered two million downloads and paying subscribers from 75+ countries in less than two weeks of its launch. The countries include the US, Canada, UK, Australia, the Far East and UAE.
ALT Balajis current line-up of shows includes Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat, starring Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar, in a story of two opposite attracts; DevDD, a show depicting a female Devdas who is wilder than the imagination; Boygiri, a tale about six men who refuse to grow up; Bewafaa Sii Wafaa, a show on married couple finding their soulmates after marriage; and Romil and Jugal, a passionate tale of Romeo and Juliet with a twist.
The platform is also airing international shows such as Endeavour, Murdoch Mysteries, Love/Hate, The Doctor Blake Myteries Season 1, Cheu Yong, Gab Donc: The Serial Killer, Who Are You and Signal.
Balaji Telefilms Group CEO Sameer Nair had earlier said told TelevisionPost.com that the company would invest up to Rs 400 crore in its OTT venture ALT Balaji and was eyeing break-even in 3.5 years. ALT Balaji would become profitable when it reaches a 4-million paid subscriber base in India and abroad.
ALT Balaji is a fully cloud-based VoD service that is available across multiple connected devices with seamless cross-device user experience. It also has parental control, allowing kids to watch kids content and giving them no access to other content.
ALT Balaji has associated with several payment gateways such as Airtel Payment Banks, PayTM, OlaMoney, Oxigen, PayUMoney, MobiKwik and Fortumo. The platform has also partnered Micromax, Act Fiber Net, Opera TV, Apple, Xstream, Microsoft, Amazon Webseries, Sokrati, Diagnal, Mobiotics, Google and YouTube.
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
