Disney launches Mickey & the Roadster Racers on 15 May
MUMBAI: Disney Channel is set to launch a new show called Mickey & the Roadster Racers on 15 May at 6 pm.
The channel has roped in two sponsors, Hyundai Motors and Dabur Red Toothpaste, for the 15-episode show.
The new series follows Mickey and his friendsMinnie Mouse, Pluto, Donald Duck, Goofy and Daisyas their distinctive cars transform into fantastical roadster racers that take them on adventures around the world and in their mini-metropolis, Hot Dog Hills.
In the series, when its time for a race, Mickeys classic sporty daily driver, Toon Car, transforms into the fast-moving Hot Doggin Hot Rod.
Meanwhile, on the track, Donalds daily ride changes into the smooth-sailing, wave-making Cabin Cruiser. When its time to roadster-roll, Goofys ride transforms into the Turbo-Tubster.
Minnies classic Bow-Car transforms into a sweet ride, Pink Lightning, and Daisy, who has a soft spot for flowers, her distinctive Flower Car transforms into Snapdragon, a rip-roaring, piston-popping, thundering dragster.
All of the vehicles in animated series are inspired by the characters personalities.
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
