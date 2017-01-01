MUMBAI: Disney Channel is set to launch a new show called Mickey & the Roadster Racers on 15 May at 6 pm.


The channel has roped in two sponsors, Hyundai Motors and Dabur Red Toothpaste, for the 15-episode show.


The new series follows Mickey and his friendsMinnie Mouse, Pluto, Donald Duck, Goofy and Daisyas their distinctive cars transform into fantastical roadster racers that take them on adventures around the world and in their mini-metropolis, Hot Dog Hills.


In the series, when its time for a race, Mickeys classic sporty daily driver, Toon Car, transforms into the fast-moving Hot Doggin Hot Rod.


Meanwhile, on the track, Donalds daily ride changes into the smooth-sailing, wave-making Cabin Cruiser. When its time to roadster-roll, Goofys ride transforms into the Turbo-Tubster.


Minnies classic Bow-Car transforms into a sweet ride, Pink Lightning, and Daisy, who has a soft spot for flowers, her distinctive Flower Car transforms into Snapdragon, a rip-roaring, piston-popping, thundering dragster.


All of the vehicles in animated series are inspired by the characters personalities.


