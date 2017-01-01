Results 1 to 1 of 1
Tata Sky to launch a Bollywood movie service on 15 May
MUMBAI: DTH major Tata Sky is launching a new movie service called Tata Sky Bollywood Premiere on 15 May, which will premiere a Bollywood movie every week.
The new service is an upgraded version of the Miniplex service, which had the same proposition of a movie premiere every week.
Miniplex SD and HD will make way for Tata Sky Bollywood Premiere SD and HD with effect from 15 May.
The new service will continue to be powered by content aggregator Shemaroo Entertainment.
The difference between two services is that Tata Sky Bollywood Premiere will telecast bigger movies unlike Miniplex, which had smaller titles. Tata Sky Bollywood Premiere will showcase one premiere every week along with some premium movies.
The HD service will be on channel 304 while the SD service will be on channel no 305. The ad-free service will be available for Rs 75 per month.
The first blockbuster on the service will be Rangoon, which has been acquired from IndiaCast Media Distribution, the content syndication arm of TV18 and Viacom18. Shemaroo is in talks with content owners to close syndication deals.
Shemaroo had partnered Tata Sky in December 2015 to launch the service, which is available at Rs 60 per month, Rs 240 semi-annually and Rs 480 annum.
In addition, the DTH operator is launching another service on 15 May called Tata Sky Experience HD. It will offer HD across key genres such as Hindi entertainment, Hindi movies, kids, kids, knowledge, lifestyle, sports and English entertainment.
The service is being launched to create an HD destination for subscribers. It will be available without any additional cost. The service will be available on channel 109. It will be available for HD, HD+, UHD and 4K subscribers.
It will have two hours of content every day with eight clips of 15 minutes each. The content will be refreshed every fortnight.
