Champions Trophy winners to pocket USD 2.2 million
The International Cricket Council today announced a winning purse of USD 2.2 million for the winner of the Champions Trophy, which will be held in England and Wales from June 1.
A total of USD 4.5 million will be shared during the multi-team tournament, with the winners getting 2.2 million and the runners-up pocketing 1.1 million.
"The upcoming ICC Champions Trophy in England and Wales from 1-18 June carries a total prize money of $4.5 million with the winner of the eight-team tournament taking home a cheque of $2.2 million," ICC announced through a media release.
The 2.2 million cheque is a USD 500000 increase from last Champions Trophy, which was held in England and Wales. India had won the tournament the last time around.
"The runner-up of the tournament will get a cheque of $1.1 million, while the other two semifinalists will earn $450,000 each. Teams finishing third in each group will take home $90,000 each, while the teams finishing last in each group will get $60,000 each," the ICC release added.
