Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 07:44 AM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 5,195
- Thanks (Given)
- 312
- Thanks (Received)
- 763
- Rep Power
- 90
Mothers Day 2017: Facebook brings back purple flower emoji to reactions
Its that time of the year when mothers, the world over, receive greetings and wishes. And at times, flowers. However, since were now in the age of social media, physical cards have been replaced by digital alternatives. And flowers, well, probably turned into emojis. Facebook has reintroduced the Flower emoji in its reaction pallet.
Facebook introduced the reaction last year during Mothers Day. The reaction lets users leave a flower reaction to any of the post of videos. However, please note that it is a temporary reaction feature, and users will not able to use it after Mothers Day. Facebook started the series of using the temporary reactions last year. Right now, you can react to social media posts by using the thumbs up emoji, a love heart emoji, a ha-ha smiley emoji, an angry face emoji, a sad smiley and the wow smiley emoji.
Talking about Facebook Messenger, the company has made some new additions to the messaging platform as well. When you open the app you will notice a new Flower icon down below. Clicking on which will lead you to the camera of where you can either click a photo or post a video. Facebook has added special filters to the camera keeping in mind the Mothers Day theme. You can find the theme down below.
Facebook is not the only tech giant preparing for Mothers Day, which according to the US calendar falls tomorrow, May 14. Hashtags like #MothersDay, #JourneyWithMom has been trending on Twitter. The Hashtag #MothersDay is accompanied with a heart emoji which reads MOM, especially for this day. So, now when you tweet using the hashtag #MothersDay, the emoji will automatically appear. This is not the first time Twitter has added a special emoji. More recently, Twitter has rolled out emojis for all important occasions some of the recent ones being IPL 2017, International Womens Day 2017, Diwali, Republic Day and for that matter even Ganesh Chaturthi.
Facebook-owned Instagram is not really doing anything special as such, but hashtags like #MothersDay2017, #MothersDay and #SelfieWithMom is trending on the photo-sharing site.
Source:__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)