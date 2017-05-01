Domestic electronics company Zebronics launched its limited edition Hope speakers  2.1 and 4.1  at Rs 2,929 and Rs 3,434, respectively. Both the speakers have user-friendly features such as bass control on back panel, centre rotary volume knob on front panel and LED power indicator.


Our newest Hope Speakers are fantastic addition in 2.1 and 4.1 range of speaker, said Pradeep Doshi, Director, Zebronics.


With Bluetooth range upto 10m, the speakers can also play music from other devices wirelessly. The speakers are available at leading retail stores with a one-year warranty.


