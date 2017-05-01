Results 1 to 1 of 1
Thread: Zebronics launches Hope speakers, prices starting Rs 2,929: Heres everything you need to know
Zebronics launches Hope speakers, prices starting Rs 2,929: Heres everything you need to know
Domestic electronics company Zebronics launched its limited edition Hope speakers 2.1 and 4.1 at Rs 2,929 and Rs 3,434, respectively. Both the speakers have user-friendly features such as bass control on back panel, centre rotary volume knob on front panel and LED power indicator.
Our newest Hope Speakers are fantastic addition in 2.1 and 4.1 range of speaker, said Pradeep Doshi, Director, Zebronics.
With Bluetooth range upto 10m, the speakers can also play music from other devices wirelessly. The speakers are available at leading retail stores with a one-year warranty.
