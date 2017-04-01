Results 1 to 1 of 1
Oppo F3, F3 Plus with dual-front cameras available with 5% cash back,...
Oppo F3, F3 Plus with dual-front cameras available with 5% cash back, prices start at Rs 18,991
Heres how you can buy the Oppo F3 and F3 Plus with a discount of Rs 999 and Rs 1,500 respectively.
Smartphone manufacturers like Oppo, Vivo and Gionee have considered offline sales as a very important factor to push their business so far. As a part of the same, Oppo is now luring its customers with 5% cashback offer on its recently launched Oppo F3 and F3 Plus smartphones. Please note that the 5% cash back is only available with the offline retailer and not on any e-commerce sites. The offer starts today (May 13).
After 5% cash back, the Oppo F3 and F3 Plus will be available for Rs 18,991 and Rs 29,441 respectively. The smartphones were launched at a retail price of Rs 19,990 for the Oppo F3 and Rs 30,990 for Oppo F3 Plus. The last day to avail the offer would be May 26. Oppo has also put out newspaper advertisements highlighting the cashback discount. However, the 5% cash back is valid on retail HDFC credit cards only. Customers can et 5% c ash back through EasyEMI. Under this offer a person can get maximum cash back for up to Rs 2,500 per transaction. Please note that only two transactions will be allowed per card during the offer period. Cashback for customers will be posted within 90 days of transaction.
On the other hand, the Oppo F3 and F3 Plus is also available to purchase online via Flipkart and Amazon India. OnFlipkart theOpoo F3 and F3 Plus are bundled with a host of offers which include up to Rs 18,500 off on exchange for Oppo F3 while Rs 22,000 off on exchange for Oppo F3 Plus. Apart from that, customers with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Cards will get additional 5% off. Flipkart also provides no cost EMIs from Rs 1,666 per month and Rs 2,583 per month for F3 nd F3 Plus respectively.
The dual-selfie cameras remain as the main highlight of both, the F3 and F3 Plus smartphones. In fact, dual-camera technology has entered the field of vision, and many manufacturers have already shifted their focus to providing this feature to not just high-end smartphones but also to mid-range devices like the Oppo F3 and F3 Plus. As a matter of fact, OPPO, Vivo and Gionee registered highest annual growth driven by their selfie-centric portfolio. According to a survey recently conducted by Counterpoints Market Monitor service, selfie-centric smartphones have grown nine-fold annually, as of Q1, 2017.
Talking point
The USP of the two phones is its dual-selfie front cameras. Talking about the F3, its sports a 16-megapixel camera for regular selfies, whereas the other is an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle selfie camera for your group photos. As for the Oppo F3 Plus, it comes equipped with a pair of a 16-megapixel camera and an 8-megapixel camera. The 16-megapixel selfie camera will take high-resolution shots, while the 8-megapixel selfie unit is for 120-degree wide-angle selfies.
Oppo F3, F3 Plus specifications
The Oppo F3 features a 5.5-inch full HD (1080p) display, on the other hand, the Plus variant come with a 6-inch full HD display. Both the smartphones come with 2.5D curved glass on top, along with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The Oppo F3 is powered by MediaTek MT6750T octa-core SoC, the F3 Plus comes with Qualcomms Snapdragon 653 quad-core processor under the hood. Both the smartphones are paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.
On the rear camera front, the F3 comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera with phase detection auto-focus (PDAF) and an LED flash, whereas the F3 Plus comes with a 16-megapixel rear camera also features Dual PDFA autofocus technology and a dual-tone LED flash.
Keeping the smartphones ticking is 3,20mAh battery with support for fast charging for the F3 and a 4,000mAh battery with the companys VOOC charging technology for the F3 Plus. Apart from that, both the smartphones include, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS and 4G LTE with VoLTE HD voice calling support. On the software front, the Oppo F3 and F3 Plus runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow with Color OS 3.0 layered on top.
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
