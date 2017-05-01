Results 1 to 1 of 1
Panasonic launches Eluga Ray and P85 smartphones in India, price start at Rs 6,499
Panasonic has added two new members to its smartphone portfolio with the launch of Eluga Ray and P85 smartphones in India. Panasonic Eluga Ray comes with a price tag of Rs 7,999 and will be available from May 15, while the P85 is priced at Rs 6,499. Both the smartphones will be exclusively available on Flipkart starting from May 15.
Starting with Eluga Ray, the major highlight of the smartphone is new virtual assistant known Arbo. For the unintended, Arbo is a virtual assistant that uses artificial intelligence to track and learn your daily life activity patterns. It prompts to pair Bluetooth or fitness devices, book a cab, order food and many such essential activities. The smartphone is available in Space Grey, Gold and Rose Gold colour options.
Jumping straight to specifications part, the smartphone features 5-inch HD IPS display and is powered by MediaTek quad-core processor clocked 1.3GHz. The phone is backed by 3GB of RAM and 16 internal storage, which can expand up to 64GB via micro SD card slot.
On the camera front, the device sports a 13-megapixel camera and a 5-megapixel front camera with flash. The smartphone runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow and is juiced up by a 4000mAh battery. There is also a fingerprint sensor. On the connectivity front, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi Hotspot, Wi-Fi Direct, Global Positioning System (A-GPS), FM with RDS, 4G VoLTE and micro USB port. The smartphone measures 144.4 x 71.6 x 9.7mm and weighs 169 grams.
Coming to the P85, the smartphone will be available in gold and grey colour options. The device features 5-inch HD IPS display, is powered by a quad-core processor and is backed by a 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage, which is expandable up to 64GB via micro SD card. On the camera front, you get an 8MP rear and 2MP front-facing camera and the device runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow.
It is juiced up by a 4000mAh battery and support connectivity options including Dual SIM, 4G, VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n and micro USB 2.0. The device measures 145 x 72.2 x 9.35mm and weighs 146.7 grams.
