Mumbai: Hindi GEC Zee TV is all set to air Dangal, Bollywoods biggest grosser in 2016, on 21 May at 12 pm.


While Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) bought the satellite telecast rights of Dangal for Rs 75 crore, Netflix acquired the digital streaming rights of the Aamir Khan starrer for Rs 20 crore.


Produced by Walt Disney India and Aamir Khan Productions, the sports biopic collected Rs 107 crore in the debut weekend and Rs 197.55 crore during the opening week of release.


Dangal has netted Rs 387 crore at the domestic box office, beating Aamirs previous best PK which earned Rs 340 crore.


Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal revolves around wrestler Mahavir Phogat (Aamir Khan) who, after his failure at winning a gold medal for the country, vows to realise his dreams by training his daughters Geeta (Shaikh) and Babita (Malhotra) for the Commonwealth Games.


Source: