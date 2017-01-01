Results 1 to 1 of 1
Contiloe Pictures next offering Vighnaharta Ganesh to air on Sony
MUMBAI: Contiloe Pictures is strengthening its content repertoire with yet another mythological series titled Vighnaharta Ganesh.
The series revolving around the life of Hindu deity Ganesh will be aired on Sony Entertainment Television (SET). The channel has yet to announce the date and time of the shows launch.
Vighnaharta Ganesh will tell some untold stories about Ganesh and will be shot with motion capture camera, which is a first for an Indian TV show. The hunt for the cast is on.
In February, Contiloes big-budget historical show She-E-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh was launched on Life OK.
Recently, the company won the Dadasaheb Phalke Film Foundation Award for its popular show Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanuman in the Best Mythological Show category. Hunuman also airs on SET at 8 pm, every MondayFriday. The show, which traces the legend of Lord Hanuman, also achieved the milestone of completing 500 episodes.
Said Contiloe Pictures CEO Abhimanyu Singh, We at Contiloe Pictures are ecstatic by the win and it has certainly boosted our morale to keep up the good work. It gives immense pleasure to get such a prestigious recognition and would like to thank the jury for this honour. I would also like to thank the audience for their love and support, and I am glad that all the hard work put by the team has paid.
This year, Contiloe also won a National Film Award in the Best Animation Film category for Mahayoddha Rama. The film recreates the story of the Ramayana from Raavans point of view.
Besides Maharaja Ranjit Singh and Vighnaharta Ganesh, the production house is also working on a witty comedy titled Tenali Rama for SAB TV.
