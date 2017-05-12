Results 1 to 1 of 1
Thread: Sarkar 3 - Review
-
Today, 07:56 PM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 5,177
- Thanks (Given)
- 312
- Thanks (Received)
- 763
- Rep Power
- 90
Sarkar 3 - Review
The trend of making sequels seems to be more pronounced of late owing to the bankruptcy of ideas and imagination. Sarkar 3 carries the taking-the-audience-for-granted culture to a ridiculous level. Sarkar, the first installation was sort of a cross between The Godfather and the life and persona of Shiv Sena supremo, Bal Thackerey.
Sarkar released in 2005 and boasted of some known names in its cast like Katrina Kaif, Kay Kay Menon and Anupam Kher, along with Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan. Sarkar Raj, the sequel, followed in 2008, with Manoj Bajpayee and Jackie Shroff added to the cast along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan but, while the first one promised some novelty and managed to pass muster, the sequel did not find favour with the audience.
Well, if Sarkar Raj was rejected, why then make Sarkar 3, that too with a star cast that can hardly stand up to the protagonist, Sarkar Amitabh Bachchan? Amith Sadh is dropped into the proceedings at the onset as Bachchans grandson from his son, Abhishek Bachchan. Abhishek was killed in an earlier instalment and only his life-sized portrait adorns this film.
The character of Amitabh Bachchan is still the Sarkar, the man with the remote control, who runs the local government while the CM and all others in office are his puppets. The CM, in this case, is also Bachchans spy and informant; he keeps Bachchan posted on the activities of his enemies. Bachchan also has two loyal men at his back and call, played by Ronit Roy, and another one who cant speak. Bachchan is not a don, he is a messiah. Millions in the city of Mumbai love and respect him. But, Mumbai is a goldmine for realtors. As there is little left of this aspect to be exploited, the Dubai-based don, played by Jackie Shroff, eyes the biggest opportunity available, the acres of land over which Dharavi is spread.
Jackie may operate from Dubai but he pulls strings of many of his puppets based in Mumbai. One of them is a big builder who is asked to meet Bachchan for his help to vacate the settlement with force without resettlement or compensation for the occupants. Jackies pawn, supposed to be a big-time builder, comes across as a pygmy in front of Bachchan and his two aides but when he approaches Bachchan with a linewe can do it without your help too as we have the system in our pocketYou know this is a lost plot.
The film is riddled with problems as it goes on introducing multiple side-tracks without relevance to the plot. Looks like the only way to making money and survive in Mumbai for the villains is to eliminate Bachchan! Manoj Bajpayee's character wants to be the next CM, but the character of Yami Gautam has a grouse against him too, and some Shetty guy as well as a nondescript small timer also plans to kill him.
As the film comes to the end of its first half, you realise that nothing has happened yet. And, it has been about 75 minutes. In the second half, it goes haywire. Just about everybody is betraying the other. Everybody wants to be the Sarkar in place of Sarkar! There are shootouts, people killed, one is blamed but the other has done it but the viewer does not know that, only those involved do!
The film ends like an old time murder thriller where the protagonist decides to explain the whole muddle you were subjected to for over two hours!
Talking of a muddle, that is what the script is. It has no substance, a routine one-liner as a story which it expands at convenience by adding unnecessary characters and Jackies PJs with his girlfriend (surprisingly, for a big shot Don in Dubai, he has only one with DUH written all over her). As for direction, it is all about technology Ram Gopal Varma style, to no avail. Thankfully, the film has no songs though the background score is out of sync and loud as if to distract you from the glitches on screen. Dialogue lacks punch. Editing is poor.
As for performances, Amitabh Bachchan does his usual best this being the third instalment of playing Sarkar. Manoj Bajpayee is becoming a caricature of himself. Ronit Roy is impressive but you dont want to see him shed tears! Amit Sadh is okay, trying to play the Bachchan of the Deewaar era. Yami Gautam has nothing to do in this film. Jackie Shroff seems to be on a holiday throughout.
Producers: Rahul Mittra, Anand Pandit, Gopal Shivram Dalvi, Krishan Choudhary.
Director: Ram Gopal Varma.
Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee, Yami Gautam, Amit Sadh, Ronit Roy, Rohini Hattangadi, Bharat Dabholkar.
Source:__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)