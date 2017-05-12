Hello & Welcome to our community. Is this your first visit? Register
  Today, 11:40 AM #1
    nairrk
    Co-Administrator nairrk's Avatar
    Pro Kabbadi (PKL 5) 2017 - Schedule & News Updates

    Pro Kabaddi League - Season 5 - Full Schedule


  Today, 11:52 AM #2
    nairrk
    Co-Administrator nairrk's Avatar
    Re: Pro Kabbadi (PKL 5) 2017 - Schedule & News Updates

    Pro Kabbadi Live at Star Sports


    Language Feed for Star Sports Pro Kabaddi


    Hindi : Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD, Star Gold
    English : Star Sports 2, Star Sports HD 2
    Marathi : Star Parvah ( Only Sunday Matches*)
  Today, 12:06 PM #3
    nairrk
    Co-Administrator nairrk's Avatar
    Re: Pro Kabbadi (PKL 5) 2017 - Schedule & News Updates

    Sachin Tendulkar Is Co-owner Of Pro Kabaddi League Tamil Nadu Franchise





    New Delhi: Sachin Tendulkar it seems is on an entrepreneurship drive as he has now invested in the sport of kabaddi too. The cricket maestro is among the new owners of four new franchises of the hugely popular Pro Kabaddi League, which will hold its fifth season from July to October.


    Tendulkar will jointly own the yet-to-be named Tamil Nadu franchise along with serial entrepreneur N. Prasad.


    Other owners include the JSW Group, Adani Group and GMR Group, who will own the Haryana, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh teams respectively.


    The yet-to-be named new franchises would operate under Iquest Enterprises Pvt Ltd (Consortium) for Tamil Nadu, Adani Wilmar Ltd for Gujarat, GMR League Games Pvt Ltd for Uttar Pradesh and JSW Sports Pvt Ltd for Haryana
    Welcoming the four new additions to the PKL, Star India Chairman and CEO Uday Shankar, said: "I am delighted to welcome some of India's finest corporates to our Mission Kabaddi."


    "We believe that with the support of existing and new partners we are well on our course to realizing a socially transformative sports agenda. The interest shown by these corporates is evidence of the immense potential of Kabaddi," he added.


    The expansion adds to the current list of eight teams from the following cities -- Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Patna, Pune and Jaipur.


    Source:
