Reliance Jio rolling out JioFiber Preview offer in select areas of Mumbai, Delhi, Jamnagar, Surat & Vododara
NEW DELHI: Mumbai-based Reliance Jio Infocomm officially said that its JioFiber Preview offer for the new free broadband service dubbed as JioFiber is currently being rolled out in select areas of Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Ahmedabad, Jamnagar, Surat and Vadodara.
Replying to a query posted by an user, Jio's customer care handle --@Jiocare -- also tweeted that Jio's fiber network is in the process of being rolled out to other cities.
JioFIber will offer at least 100 mbps (megabits per second) data speed. According to some previous reports, the service will commercially hit the market in June this year.
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-owned telco is aggressively planning to offer ultra-fast Internet connection after changing the market paradigm by offering affordable tariff to acquire subscribers, after a trial free launch. The high-speed Internet speed trials, according to report is on in at least five cities including companys hometown Jamnagar in Gujarat, in addition to Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad.
The JioFiber Preview Offer will offer free services for first three months.
Jio home broadband or Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) Internet pricing, according to a separate report, is expected to start at Rs 500 for 600 GB data and for 1000 GB data at 100Mbps speed, subscribers would be required to pay Rs 2,000 a month.
The telcos FTTH service will come bundled with JioMedia share device, smart set top box, routers and Power Line Communication (PLC) devices.
With the help of these products, Jio will offer a slew of services such as HD TV and Video on Demand (VoD) and JioCloud offering under home entertainment bouquet. It will also feature landline phone service.
The telcos FTTH service will also enable new services such as home automation that will allow users to convert basic electronic products into smart products with the installation of 6 to 7 Smart Plugs. These Smart Plugs will allow users to control the entire home with the help of smartphones/tablets.
Jio is also planning to launch a complete suite for home surveillance, which will comprise smart camera, smart doorbell, smart lock and chime alarm. All of these products can be managed from users mobile devices.
With fibre to the home, the telco will focus on automating entire home from entertainment to home surveillance," a source previously told ET.
