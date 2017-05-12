Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 07:42 AM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 5,172
- Thanks (Given)
- 312
- Thanks (Received)
- 763
- Rep Power
- 90
Star Gold, Star Gold Select HD to premiere Jolly LLB 2 on 14 May
MUMBAI: Hindi movie channels Star Gold and Star Gold Select HD will premiere Akshay Kumar-starrer Jolly LLB 2.
The film will premiere on 14 May at 1 pm.
Sequel to the 2013 sleeper hit Jolly LLB, the film stars Akshay Kumar who is seen portraying a role of an ambitious lawyer alongside with Huma Qureshi essaying the female lead role and veteran actors like Saurabh Shukla and Annu Kapoor as part of the ensemble cast.
Directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 2 narrates the journey of a lawyer who is troubled with structured corruption. Awakened by his conscience, he decides to take on the nexus of police, judiciary, and criminals in this must-see story.
Source:__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)