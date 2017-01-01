Results 1 to 1 of 1
-
Today, 07:37 AM #1
- Join Date
- Nov 2010
- Location
- Kerala
- Posts
- 5,172
- Thanks (Given)
- 312
- Thanks (Received)
- 763
- Rep Power
- 90
Star Movies Select HD to air The Cannes Selection movies from 17 May
MUMBAI: English movie channel Star Movies Select HD is celebrating 70 Annual Cannes Film Festival. It will air some of the best stories from the festival.
The Cannes Selection on Star Movies Select HD will air for the entire duration of the festival, commencing from 17 May to 28 May at 6:30 pm.
The channel will showcase 12 handpicked movies that have featured as part of the official selection at the festival over the years.
The Cannes Selection will showcase critically acclaimed films such as The China Syndrome, The Imposters, Taxi Driver, Moulin Rouge, Volver, Desperado, Kagemusha, Blue Ruin, Raising Arizona, Sicario, Melancholia and The Lobster.
Source:__________________________________________
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)