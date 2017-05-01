Results 1 to 1 of 1
Colors to expand prime-time programming with two new shows
MUMBAI: Hindi GEC Colors is expanding its prime-time programming with the launch of two new showsSavitri Devi College and Hospital and Bhaag Bakul Bhaag. Besides, Colors is opening the 5 pm band, thus upping its original content hours to six on weekdays.
Currently, the channel has four and a half hours of daily prime-time programming on weekdays. From 15 May, the weekday programming hours will be extended with the launch of the comedy series Bhaag Bakul Bhaag at 5.30 pm, followed by Savitri Devi College and Hospital at 6 pm. Besides, Colors prime time will start early at 5 pm with its popular show Thapki Pyaar Ki shifting from its current run at 6.30 pm. Savitri Devi College and Hospital will play in the 6-7 pm time zone.
Bhaag Bakul Bhaag is produced by Sanjay Kohli of Edit II Productions and is written by Anukalp Goswami. It features Hiba Nawab, Jay Soni and Shruti Rawat in lead roles. The sitcom will revolve around Bakool, who lives a dual life.
He simultaneously lives a rural and an urban life, which has caused a lot of problems in his life, as he is married to two women and has to keep them apart in order to live a peaceful life. Produced by Rashmi Sharma, Savitri Devi College and Hospital is said to focus on medical issues and malpractices that take place in hospitals and affect peoples lives. The weekday series will star actors like Mohan Kapur, Shilpa Shirodkar, Swarda, Neha Bagga, Sharan Kaur and Vikram Sakhalkar. The story is primarily set in a Delhi-based multi-speciality hospital.
The channel started airing from 7 May a reality show, India Banega Manch, on weekends at 9 pm. It is the Indian version of the successful Israeli format Win the Crowd, and will be hosted by Krushna Abhishek and Mona Singh. The one-hour show will replace Rising Star.
The interactive show will take place on the streets with no audience, votes or judges. The talent will be scored based on the number of people whose attention they are able to grab through their performance. Shot at iconic locations like Red Fort and Delhi Haat in New Delhi, Juhu Beach and Kala Ghoda in Mumbai, and New Market and Princep Ghat in Kolkata, the show will require the contestants to attract the crowds attention within five minutes of the performance. The top scorer of every location will win a spot on the Jeet Ki Seat.
Produced by BBC Worldwide Entertainment, India Banega Manch will feature talents like contortions, belly dancing, beat-boxing, music bands, rope walking, street magic, body balancing, female martial arts, bone breaking, clapper boys and a cappella. The show is presented by mobile phone brand Oppo.
Colors currently airs nine fiction shows daily from Monday to Friday. This will increase to 11 from 15 May.
Naagin 2, Karmafal Daata Shani and Shakti are the channels tent-pole shows and receive regular mention among the top five Hindi GEC programmes.
