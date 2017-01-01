Results 1 to 1 of 1
VVS Laxman awarded honorary Life Membership by MCC
VVS Laxman is the latest ex-India player to be awarded with an honorary life membership to the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC). The elegant Hyderabad batsman becomes the fifth Indian to receive the honour, after fellow stalwarts, Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly and Zaheer Khan.
The 42-year-old right-handed batsman enjoyed a successful 16-year international career with India and featured in as many as 134 Tests and 86 One Day Internationals (ODIs). One of India's batting linchpins during a successful era, Laxman scored 8,781 Test runs at an impressive average of 45.97 and 2338 ODI runs at 30.76.
Apart from being a prominent feature for India, the Hyderabad-born batsman represented England county club, Lancashire, over two different spells, in 2007 and 2009. In 2008, the affable batsman captained Hyderabad-based Deccan Chargers in the first-ever edition of the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL).
Laxman featured at the home of cricket (Lord's) in three Tests for India - aggregating 237 runs from six innings - at an average of 47.40. Following his retirement from all formats of the game in 2012, Laxman was honoured at his native ground - Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, with the Northern stand being named after him.
Laxman said: "It's an absolute honour to become a member at such a prestigious and historic cricket club. I have always admired the rich heritage the Club stands for and I look forward to being a part of the incredible culture of the Club."
John Stephenson, MCC Assistant Secretary (Cricket) said: "It's a pleasure to welcome VVS Laxman as an Honorary Life Member of the Club.He was a wonderfully talented batsman and a fantastic servant to cricket in India, making him fully deserving of this honour. It was always a joy to watch him when he played here and we look forward to him returning to Lord's as an MCC Member."
