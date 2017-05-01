Results 1 to 1 of 1
Honor 8 Lite with Android 7.0 Nougat and EMUI 5.0 launched in India for Rs 17,999
Honor 8 Lite, which was speculated to launch this week, has now been officially released by Huawei in India. The device has been priced at Rs 17,999 and will be available across all Honor partner stores pan-Indian starting 12th May. Note, unlike various other Honor devices and even Honor 8 which are available via both offline and online, Honor 8 Lite will be available only via bricks and mortar stores.
As far as specifications are concerned, the Honor 8 Lite features a 5.2 inch Full HD 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. It is powered by a (2.1 GHz + 1.7 GHz) Octa Core Huawei's HiSilicon Kirin 655 processor, along with ARM Mali-T830 MP2 GPU. The smartphone comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be further expandable up to 128GB via microSD card.
On the camera front, the smartphone has 12-megapixel rear camera with LED flash and an 8-megapixel selfie camera with 77-degree wide angle lens, f/2.0 aperture. The camera features include Auto Focus, Continuous Shooting, Digital Zoom, Geotagging, Panorama, HDR, Touch Focus, Face Detection, White balance setting, ISO settings, Exposure Compensation, Scene Mode, 1.25 um Pixel Size Sensor, and PDAF.
The Honor 8 Lite runs on Android 7.0 Nougat operating system which is wrapped under EMUI 5.0 Lite. The device gets its strength from a 3000mAh Li-Polymer non-removable battery, which claims to offer up to 21 hours of talk time and up to 627 hours of standby time on a 3G network. The smartphone also houses a fingerprint scanner, which sits on its back panel and claims to unlock the phone in just 0.03 seconds. Besides, the smartphone offers Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wifi-802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi hotspot, Bluetooth 4.1, a microUSB port, Accelerometer, Gyro Sensor and Geomagnetic Sensor. The handset measures 147.2 x 72.94 x 7.6 mm and weighs 147 grams.
At this price point, Honor 8 Lite goes head-to-head with Gionee A1, Vivo V5s and even Moto G5 Plus if you don't mind buying the device online via Flipkart.
