Videocon d2h launches interactive dance service with Madhuri Dixit
MUMBAI: Direct-to-home (DTH) operator Videocon d2h has tied up with with Madhuri Dixit to launch an interactive dance service called d2h Nachle.
The service is available on channel #525 and is available for free preview until 22 May.
This association will give dance enthusiasts a chance to synchronise their steps and learn the best-in-class dance lessons from the comfort of their living rooms. The service is supported by gurus like Pt Birju Maharaj, Saroj Khan, Terence Lewis, Remo DSouza and a host of renowned choreographers from the industry. There are now over 100+ classes, 100+ hours of content and 1800+ lessons. From Indian classical dance forms like Kathak and Bharatnatyam to Western forms like jazz, contemporary, hip-hop, salsa, bachata and of course lots of Bollywood, d2h Nachle promises to be a dancers delight!
Commenting on the launch, Videocon d2h executive chairman Saurabh Dhoot said, We are delighted to partner the legendary dance icon Madhuri Dixit and Dance with Madhuri to launch d2h Nachle on our platform. d2h Nachle will strengthen our value added services (VAS). Our consumers will find d2h Nachle compelling and engaging, especially the younger ones.
Talking about the launch, Videocon d2h CEO Anil Khera said, Dance is among the most popular expressions of joy and celebration in every part of the country. d2h Nachle, powered by Dance with Madhuri, will bring to every home Madhuri and her expert team of renowned choreographers as their personal dance teachers.
Madhuri Dixit said, The idea is to give the joy of learning any dance form of ones choice to everyone and we strongly believe that our association with Videocon d2h will enable millions of people to learn various dance forms from the comfort of their homes. We have assembled a team of some of the most accomplished and renowned choreographers, who help us create lessons that let everyone learn how to dance in the most, authentic, structured and convenient way possible.
Videocon d2h offers a robust line-up of more than 650 channels and services, including a host of regional channels. It offers a wide range of active smart services such as Smart English and Smart Games. The other active services include d2h Hollywood HD, d2h music, d2h spice and d2h cinema in both SD and HD
Airtel Digital HD Recorder / Kerala Vision Digital TV
