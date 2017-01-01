Results 1 to 1 of 1
DD sells three slots on Freedish at reserve price of Rs 8 cr
Doordarshans free direct-to-home (DTH) platform Freedish has mopped up Rs 24 crore in the 34th e-auction as three channels bought slots each at Rs 8 crore. This is the highest price ever paid by a broadcaster to obtain a slot on Freedish.
Sony Wah, Zee Anmol Cinema and 9X Jalwa bagged the three slots. DD Freedish had fixed the floor price at Rs 8 crore despite not getting any bidder at that level in the last round of e-auction.
The previous highest record on Freedish was Rs 7.3 crore, which was paid by Sony Pal.
In the 27th e-auction held on 30 May 2016, Zee Anmol Cinema, 9X Jalwa and Sony Wah had paid Rs 4.9 crore, Rs 4.6 crore and Rs 4.5 crore respectively.
