Tata Sky to launch +1 services for Star Plus, Star Gold SD, HD channels
Direct-to-home (DTH) operator Tata Sky is launching four more +1 services for Star India that offer channel viewing with a one-hour delay.
The DTH operator will launch Star Plus +1, Star Plus HD +1, Star Gold +1 and Star Gold HD +1.
Star Plus +1 and Star Plus HD +1 will be available on channel #116 while Star Gold +1 and Star Gold HD +1 will be available on channel #309.
The service allows subscribers to watch their favourite shows twice or catch it up after s/he has missed it by an hour. +1 is the mirror of the SD/HD channel, except that the service will run with a one-hour delay.
With the launch of Star Plus and Star Gold +1 services in SD and HD, Tata Sky will have 13 +1 services.
Tata Sky to launch +1 services for Star Plus, Star Gold SD, HD channels | TelevisionPost.com
