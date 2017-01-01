Results 1 to 1 of 1
Star Movies to premiere Captain America: Civil War on 14 May
MUMBAI: Star Movies and Star Movies HD will premiere Marvels renowned superhero film Captain America: Civil War on 14 May at 1 pmwhile the repeat will be at 9 pm.
Captain America: Civil War is the third instalment of the Captain America franchise and the 13th movie in the Marvel cinematic universe. It focuses on the growing tension between Steve Rogers/Cap (Chris Evans) and Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), which ultimately ramps up into an internal war between Avengers factions.
The film features an ensemble cast comprising Chris Evans (Captain America), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Sebastian Stan (The Winter Soldier), Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther), Paul Bettany (Vision), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Emily VanCamp (Sharon Carter) and Tom Holland.
Captain America: Civil War was a huge success among critics and audiences alike and went on to gross over $1.1 billion worldwide.
