Zee gets Sarkar3 & Munna Michael syndication rights in deal with Eros
MUMBAI: Eros International Media, a leading global company in the Indian film entertainment industry, has signed a significant television syndication deal with Zee, a leading Indian global television network, for a slate of its forthcoming releases this year, including Sarkar 3, Munna Michael and Shubh Mangal Savdhaan.
Eros International Media has a competitive advantage through its extensive and growing movie library comprising over 2,000 films, which include Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language films for home entertainment distribution.
The multi-film deal with Zee gives the channel syndication rights to the third installment of one of the most impactful franchises of Indian cinema, Ram Gopal Varmas Sarkar 3 starring Amitabh Bachchan which will be released worldwide on 12 May.
Included in the deal are -- Tiger Shroff and Sabbir Khans action-packed musical Munna Michael which is scheduled for release on 21 July, and a quirky romantic comedy Shubh Mangal Savdhaan by the southern India director RS Prasanna, starring Ayushyamann Khurana and Bhumi Pednekar, set to be released on 1 September.
Speaking on the deal, Eros International Media managing director Sunil Lulla said, "We have enjoyed a great relationship with Zee over the years and I am delighted we have secured this deal with them. Bollywood films are critical to the television programming mix and we attempt to tailor packages to suit audiences on each network to maximize potential for both entities from the television broadcast.
